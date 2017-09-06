Guy Carpenter Promotes Boyce to Deputy CEO of Global Specialties

Guy Carpenter & Co., the global risk and reinsurance specialist and wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Cos., announced that James Boyce has been promoted to deputy CEO, Global Specialties, effective immediately. Based in London, he will report to Kevin Fisher, CEO, Global Specialties.

In his new role, Boyce will work closely with Fisher and the heads of Marine & Energy, Aviation and North American London Placement, focusing on delivering against the strategic objectives of the Global Specialties division. He will also maintain his current duties as head of Non-Marine Specialty.

Boyce joined Guy Carpenter in 1997 following the acquisition of Wilcox Johnson & Higgins by Marsh & McLennan Cos. He had joined the firm in 1996 as an associate director to assist in establishing a new retrocessional team. Prior to this, Boyce was a director within the London Market Division at C.E. Heath.

Source: Guy Carpenter