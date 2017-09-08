Swiss Re’s Eisele Joins Guy Carpenter as CEO of Pacific Region; Eider Joins Advisory Board

Global reinsurance specialist Guy Carpenter & Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, has appointed Andre Eisele to the role of CEO of the Pacific Region. In addition, Heinrich Eder will join the Guy Carpenter Advisory Board for the Pacific Region.

Eisele will join Guy Carpenter from Swiss Re, where in the past three years he served as head of Client Markets Property and Casualty for Australia and New Zealand. He will be based in Sydney and report to Tony Gallagher, Asia Pacific CEO.

Heinrich’s last position was managing director of Munich Holdings of Australasia in charge of life and non-life operations from 2005 to 2016.