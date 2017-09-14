Chubb Appoints Parchment to Head European Personal Risk Services

Chubb announced that Tara Parchment, vice president, Personal Risk Services, UK & Ireland, has been appointed as head of its European Personal Risk Services division.

In this role, Parchment will have responsibility for the performance of the company’s high net worth personal lines business in the UK and Continental Europe.

Parchment has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience at Chubb. Before assuming her current role, she was vice president, Personal Risk Services, UK & Ireland, and prior to that UK and Ireland Personal Lines manager. In her earlier Chubb career she held a variety of underwriting positions before becoming European Underwriting Centre Manager (Personal Lines).

The appointment is effective immediately and Tara will continue to be based in London.

Parchment will report to David Robinson, executive vice president, Europe and Division President, UK and Ireland.