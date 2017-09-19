Ed Names Jani Chief Executive for Middle East, North America, India

Ed, the global reinsurance, wholesale and specialty broker, has announced the appointment of Minesh Jani as chief executive of Middle East North America (MENA), India and Indian sub-continent.

Jani brings two decades of reinsurance experience to Ed. He joins from Aashvaasanam Analytics Limited in Mumbai, a business which he founded to support the launch of an international reinsurance business. Prior to this Minesh led the treaty reinsurance business in India for the Willis Group with its local partners AlmondzBrokers. He has also served as manager of the reinsurance division of ICICI Lombard General Insurance.