Papadopoulo to Succeed McElroy as CEO of Arch Worldwide Group; Rajeh Moves to CEO Worldwide Reinsurance

Arch Capital Group Ltd. announced that Nicolas Papadopoulo will become chairman and CEO of Arch Worldwide Insurance Group and chief underwriting pfficer for Property & Casualty operations.

Papadopoulo, who joined Arch in 2001 and currently serves as chairman and CEO of Arch Worldwide Reinsurance Group, will succeed David McElroy, who decided to leave the company. McElroy will continue with the company as vice chairman of Arch Worldwide Insurance Group.

Maamoun Rajeh, who also joined Arch in 2001 and currently serves as president and CEO of Arch Reinsurance Ltd. (Arch Re) Bermuda), has been promoted to the position of chairman and CEO of Arch Worldwide Reinsurance Group.

Papadopoulo has 30 years of experience in the insurance industry and has previously served in various senior executive positions at Arch, including chief underwriting officer of Arch Re (Bermuda) and president and CEO of Arch Re (Bermuda), as well as chairman and CEO of Arch Worldwide Reinsurance Group.

Rajeh has 25 years of industry experience and has previously served as chief underwriting officer of Arch Re (Bermuda) and President and CEO of Arch Re Europe, as well as president and CEO of Arch Re (Bermuda).

Arch Capital Group Ltd., a Bermuda-based company with approximately $11.13 billion in capital at June 30, 2017, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.