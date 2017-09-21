PartnerRe Forms Partnership with Fintech Money Transfer Specialist, RemitRadar

PartnerRe has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with RemitRadar, a London-based money transfer specialist.

PartnerRe and RemitRadar said they have formed this agreement “to capitalize on RemitRadar’s money transfer ecosystem, web presence and social media channels, including AI [artificial intelligence] and deep learning technologies, to develop digital insurance solutions” for PartnerRe’s clients in new and existing markets.

Bermuda-based PartnerRe wlll be able to offer its customer base of more than 2,800 insurance companies access to a new and innovative distribution channel, while RemitRadar will be able to offer a range of insurance products and services to its money transfer organizations, said the companies in a statement continued.

“The initial focus of the partnership is on emerging customers and millennials in providing them efficient access to effective and value-adding group and individual insurance solutions,” it added.

Denis Kochubey, CEO and co-founder, RemitRadar said: “Building a long-lasting partnership with industry-leading corporations and companies worldwide, connecting them to our modern fintech and insurtech technologies makes the huge impact for those who need help the most – emerging consumers and economies.”

Source: RemitRadar/PartnerRe