Liberty Specialty Markets Appoints Hobbs, Winkel, Short & Smith to Senior Roles

London-based Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM), part of Liberty Mutual Insurance, has announced the appointment of four senior roles (subject to regulatory approval).

Phil Hobbs has been named deputy managing director. Hobbs previously was chief actuary.

Dieter Winkel has been named president of Liberty Mutual Reinsurance (assumed reinsurance). Winkel was previously head of reinsurance.

Chris Short has been named chief actuary. Short was previously head of reserving.

Peter Smith has been named executive underwriting officer. In addition to his new responsibilities, Smith will keep his current role of active underwriter.

“There is tremendous change and opportunity in the insurance market today, and to achieve the goals we have set ourselves, some alterations were required to the way we are organized,” said Matthew Moore, president and managing director. “This is an exciting time for LSM, and achieving our ambitions will require a dynamic, creative and disciplined approach from everyone across the entire organization….”

Source: Liberty Specialty Markets