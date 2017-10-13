More Re/Insurers Issue Their Q3 Natural Catastrophe Loss Estimates

The third quarter natural catastrophe loss estimates continue to rise, as more insurers and reinsurers weigh in with their loss totals from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the Mexico earthquakes.

The latest companies to provide estimates include:

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. estimated its pre-tax losses from the three hurricanes and earthquakes at $617 million, net of reinsurance and reinstatements. The after-tax total is $578 million.

Everest Re Group Ltd. announced it expects to incur pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums of $1.2 billion, with a net economic impact of $900 million after taxes. This estimate includes losses from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, as well as estimated losses from the earthquake events in Mexico.

Arch Capital Group announced an after-tax preliminary range extending from $285 million to $345 million for the three hurricanes, Mexican earthquake events and other minor global events (also net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums). [Editor's note: the company did not provide pre-tax figures.]

