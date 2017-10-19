5 Risk Management Associations to Develop Mutual Recognition of Certifications

Five of the world’s largest risk management associations have agreed to work together towards a recognition of their respective risk management designations/certification programs.

The organizations, ALARYS (Latin America), FERMA (Europe), IRMSA (South Africa), PARIMA (Asia) and RIMS (North America), signed a letter of intent when they met at the FERMA Risk Management Forum in Monte Carlo this week.

The letter indicates that they will jointly draft a memorandum of understanding within the next few months to establish the conditions under which a risk professional certified by one of the five associations will receive continuous professional development (CPD) points for attending any of the five association’s events.

“Although our various certification programs take into account local specificities which should remain, it is fundamental for the profession that we ensure a gradual convergence of our respective certification programs over the coming years,” said Jo Willaert, president of FERMA. “It should start with a mutual recognition of our respective main events in terms of CPD points, and that is the important step we are now taking.”

The FERMA Forum also provided an opportunity to announce the 2018/2019 edition of the FERMA Lloyd’s Professional Development Program. For the second time, this programme will be licensed by the FERMA rimap certification program and will grant CPD points to participants.

“FERMA Lloyd’s Professional Development Program is the first risk management education program to receive CPD points for the FERMA rimap European certification. It is an opportunity for participants to increase risk knowledge also also to maintain their certification,” said Willaert.

Information and online registration can be found on FERMA’s rimap European certification platform.

FERMA said the next online examination sessions will take place on Oct. 26, Nov. 23 and Dec. 14, 2017.

Source: FERMA