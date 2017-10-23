Marsh Taps Saunders from UK National Crime Agency as Cyber Risk Consultant

Marsh announced the appointment of Dr. Jamie Saunders as a strategic adviser on cyber risk management within its UK specialist cyber security and risk team, part of the firm’s Client Advisory Services division. Saunders will be based in London.

One of the UK’s foremost cyber security experts, Saunders was previously director of the National Cyber Crime Unit at the National Crime Agency (NCA), said Marsh in a statement. Before joining the NCA, he was director of International Cyber Policy for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. He began his career in 1988 at GCHQ, the UK Government’s intelligence and security organization.

In this newly created role, Saunders will provide strategic cyber security and risk management advice to Marsh’s clients, helping them to improve their resilience against cyber attacks.

His appointment further enhances Marsh’s dedicated specialist cyber security and risk team, and follows the appointment of Sir Iain Lobban, formerly director of GCHQ, as a senior adviser, cyber risk, in 2016, said Marsh.

Daniel Max, head of Client Advisory Services, Marsh UK & Ireland, said: “We believe insurance is a vital part of how firms manage cyber risk. As well as insurance being a part of crisis financing, it is a rich source of information and an objective validation of how firms are coping with cyber. As one of the UK’s leading cyber security experts, Jamie will add enormously to how Marsh helps our clients respond to the cyber threat.”

