Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Chicago’s Gruppo Marcucci

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has acquired the Chicago-based consulting firm, Gruppo Marcucci LLC (GPM).

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, Gruppo Marcucci specializes in human resources (HR) and benefits technology solutions for benefit brokers and consultants, employers, insurance carriers, service providers and the investment community.

Led by partners Rhonda Marcucci and Ed Barry, the Gruppo Marcucci team will continue to operate from their current location under the direction of Tony Hernandez, Gallagher’s employee benefit consulting and brokerage chief operating officer.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., an international insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, is headquartered in Itasca, Ill.

Source: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.