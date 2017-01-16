Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Adds Illinois agency

Palestine Insurance Agency in Palestine, Ill. has joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a network of more than 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Palestine Insurance Agency is a full service insurance agency specializing in life, home, business, auto insurance, farm, crop and medical supplements. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is owned by Missy York.

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

Source: Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA)