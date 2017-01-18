NFP Acquires City Securities Insurance in Indiana

New York-based insurance broker and consultant, NFP, has acquired City Securities Insurance LLC in Indianapolis.

The transaction closed on Dec. 30, 2016.

City Securities Insurance is a full service property/casualty and benefits insurance consultant with a special focus on the commercial P/C needs of its clients. The firm also offers additional expertise in personal lines P/C insurance.

City Securities President John Dillon will join NFP as a managing director and report to Terry Scali, chief executive officer of NFP’s P/&C division.

