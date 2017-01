USI Insurance Services (USI) has acquired Diversified Insurance Service, a risk management and employee benefits firm headquartered in Elmore, Ohio.

Founded in 1948, Diversified Insurance Service provides personal risk, commercial and employee benefits products for clients throughout Ohio. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Thomas D. Cassady, USI Midwest regional chief executive officer, said the company has targeted Ohio as a strategic area of growth.

Source: USI