Ohio-Based Central Insurance Names Nationwide’s Goad as CFO

Keith Goad has been hired as chief financial officer for both Central Mutual Insurance Company and All America Insurance Company. The companies are based in Van Wert, Ohio.

As CFO, Goad holds overall accountability for the company’s finance, investments, accounting, actuarial, analytics, risk management, and innovation functions.

Goad comes to Central from Nationwide where he was most recently an associate vice president in the Office of Corporate Strategy. Prior to that, he was the associate vice president, CFO of Nationwide’s Growth Solutions & Direct division for several years. Before joining Nationwide, Goad was involved with financial planning and analysis in the energy industry.

Goad earned is a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA). He serves on the Board of Governors for The Ohio State University Honors & Scholars program, he is a board member of The Ohio State University Risk Institute, and has served as an adjunct professor for Franklin University and The Ohio State University.

Source: Central Mutual Insurance Company