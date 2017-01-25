Ohio-Based HORAN Promotes Bogdan-Powers, Adds Cheesman

Cincinnati, Ohio-based employee benefits and wealth management firm, HORAN, has promoted Valerie Bogdan-Powers to chief business development and client relations officer for HORAN’s Health Benefits Department, and appointed Keith Cheesman as to chief operating officer for HORAN Securities.

Bogdan-Powers joined the firm in 2010 and leads HORAN’s Employee Benefits Department to deliver customized solutions, proficiency and education for clients. She is responsible for client relations and new business development. Bogdan-Powers came to HORAN with 20 years in sales and marketing at Procter & Gamble.

Cheesman, a certified public accountant, is responsible for overseeing HORAN Securities including HORAN Wealth, HORAN Retirement Advisors and Financial Planning, as well as Life & Disability. He has more than 35 years of experience with various companies in a broad array of industries and has served as CFO of public and privately traded companies.

Source: HORAN