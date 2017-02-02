Regulators: Insurance Education Scholarships Available for Missouri Students

The Missouri Department of Insurance reminds Missouri high school seniors and current college students that the application deadline for Missouri Insurance Education Foundation (MIEF) scholarships is March 31.

Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors who will be enrolling in insurance, risk management or actuarial science courses on a full-time basis at an accredited Missouri college or university. Five $2,000 scholarships and one $2,500 scholarship will also be awarded to college juniors or seniors majoring in insurance or a related field at a Missouri college or university.

“The MIEF scholarships present Missouri students with a great opportunity to offset the cost of furthering their education. I encourage students interested in the insurance industry to apply,” Missouri Insurance Director John M. Huff said in the announcement. “Missouri’s insurance markets are strong and offer a wide range of careers.”

The Judy Bish Scholarship Award, one of the five $2,000 scholarships that will be awarded to a college junior or senior, is named in memory of a longtime employee of the Missouri Association of Insurance Agents. The $2,500 C. Lawrence Leggett Scholarship, which will also be awarded to a college junior or senior, was named in memory of the longest-serving director of the Department of Insurance. He also served as president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) in 1955 and was the last Missouri insurance director to do so prior to Director Huff serving as NAIC president last year.

Additional instructions and applications for the scholarships are available on MIEF’s website.

MIEF was formed as a non-profit corporation in March 1991 to promote public insurance education.

Source: Missouri Department of Insurance