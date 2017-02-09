Report: Opioid Prescriptions Drop 11.7% in Wisconsin

February 9, 2017

A new report says opioid prescriptions dropped nearly 12 percent in Wisconsin in the last three months of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015.

The report from the state Controlled Substances Board found the number of prescriptions decreased 11.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with the fourth quarter of 2015, from 1.26 million prescriptions in 2015 to 1.13 million in 2016.

The report also found that prescribers submitted 2.63 million records to the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, a database that tracks prescriptions. As of December, the database stored 48 million prescription records. A 2015 state law requires prescribers to consult the database before dispensing a monitored drug. The law is expected to go into effect this spring.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
  • February 9, 2017 at 1:35 pm
    Jack Kanauph says:
    Besides being too cold to go out, does Wisconsin have any ideas on why the prescriptions dropped? Could be useful info to other states, like Virginia.
  • February 9, 2017 at 1:24 pm
    FFA says:
    I am pulling for the Medical Marijuana bill to pass. WD from pain killers are worse the watching a loved one in pain. They both suck, so lets go Walker!
