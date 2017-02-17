USI Insurance Services Adds 3 in Independence, Ohio, Office

USI Insurance Services (USI) has added Tammi Barker, Bridget Day and Dave Petno in the USI Independence, Ohio, office.

Barker, who joins the firm as account manager, has more than 17 years of insurance experience, including 11 years focused on employee benefits. Prior to USI, Barker was with Accelerated Benefits.

Day, who also joins as account executive, has 11 years of employee benefits experience, which includes four years with Cleveland-based insurance brokerage firm, Britton Gallagher, and seven years in human resources with the cities of Dublin and Solon, Ohio.

Petno, a consultant, holds a master’s degree in health administration from The Ohio State University and was an employee benefits consultant for Accelerated Benefits for over 15 years. Previously, he held executive positions with Health Raise Alliance and Vantage Health.

USI is headquartered in Valhalla, New York.

Source: USI