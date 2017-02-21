Dworniczek Named VP in AXIS Insurance’s Chicago Office

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXIS Capital) has appointed Kelly Dworniczek vice president, Public D&O and Fiduciary Product manager, for AXIS Insurance’s Commercial Management Solutions (CMS) team. She is based in Chicago.

Dworniczek will oversee product strategy, development and analysis for AXIS Insurance’s D&O and Fiduciary Liability products, and will report directly to Mark Paccione, executive vice president of CMS at AXIS Insurance.

Dworniczek has nearly 15 years of experience in the insurance industry, most recently serving as assistant vice president, underwriting and management liability lead, at CNA. Previously, she worked in several claims-management roles at CNA, including overseeing its highest-risk claims.

An attorney, she previously worked for several Chicago law firms, as well as at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Chicago office. She is a member of both the Illinois and New York state bars, and is an active member of the Professional Liability Underwriting Society.

Source: AXIS Capital Holdings Limited