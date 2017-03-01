Iowa Jury Awards $127M in Teen Party Assault Case

An Iowa man, who allowed his teenage child to invite friends to his house for a party, provided them alcohol and then had sex with a 13-year-old girl after she was drunk, has been ordered to pay $127 million to the victim and her family.

Polk County court records show 47-year-old James Lee Hohenshell of Bondurant pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child and providing alcohol to minors. He’s serving just over two years in prison.

The girl’s parents sued Hohenshell seeking damages for emotional distress and other injuries stemming from the August 2013 party.

A jury returned the verdict on Feb. 23.

The family’s attorney, Cory Gourley said prison time may be short but the monetary verdict is “the kind of justice that will follow the offender forever.”

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.