The Plexus Groupe Acquires Fairway Financial Insurance

The Plexus Groupe LLC (Plexus), a privately held national insurance brokerage and risk management consultancy based in Deer Park, Ill., has acquired Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Fairway Financial Insurance Group (Fairway), an independent personal lines insurance agency.

Fairway will be rebranded as Plexus and operate out of the firm’s Deer Park headquarters.

Deborah Dohn, agency principal of Fairway, joined Plexus to lead the firm’s new Plexus Private Client Solutions personal lines insurance practice. Plexus Private Client Solutions operates nationally and offers comprehensive, white-glove auto, home and related personal lines coverages for individuals and families.

Dohn brings nearly two decades of insurance experience to Plexus, including a 15-year stint with Prudential Financial before founding Fairway. At Plexus, she will serve as vice president for Plexus Private Client Solutions, which is part of the firm’s property/casualty practice.

Plexus is an insurance brokerage and risk management consultancy with expertise in employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement plans, HR administration and consulting, technology, personal lines and mergers and acquisitions. The firm’s Global Network provides clients access to local brokerage expertise in 130 countries.

Headquartered in Deer Park, Plexus also has offices in Chicago (Loop), Dallas and Oklahoma City.

Source: The Plexus Groupe