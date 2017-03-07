AHL Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

AHL Insurance Agency, located in St. Charles, Missouri, has joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a network of more than 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

AHL Insurance Agency is a full-service insurance agency founded in 1996 that specializes in personal and commercial insurance. The company is owned by Steve Henry, Matt Meers and Stephen Rothermel.

Founded in 2006, VIAA generates more than $150 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $6 billion national alliance.

Source: VIAA