Maximum Adds Christensen as Property/Casualty Producer in Omaha

Maximum, an independent, Chicago-based excess and surplus lines wholesaler, has added Bria Christensen as a producer in its Omaha, Neb., office.

Christensen most recently held a wholesale brokerage position at Ascension Risk Services. Getting her start in North Dakota before settling in Omaha, she gained underwriting and sales management experience early on in her career.

In business since 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Maximum is a full-service brokerage firm and specializes in property, casualty, transportation, DIC, builders risk and professional lines coverage.