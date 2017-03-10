Jury Awards Missouri Woman $28.9M in Suit Against Health Provider

March 10, 2017

A southwestern Missouri jury has ordered a health provider to pay roughly $29 million to a woman who argued that doctors’ failure to timely diagnose her rare disorder made her reliant on a feeding tube.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Greene County jurors last week sided with Emilee Williams of Springfield in her 2015 lawsuit against Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities.

Mercy Clinic Springfield Communities is a component of Chesterfield-based Mercy Health.

Mercy Clinic Springfield says in a statement that Williams remains in its prayers as she fights a hereditary disease, and that the health provider will consider its legal options. Mercy Clinic says it believes it provided appropriate care.

The lawsuit said Williams suffered from Wilson’s disease, a disorder that causes copper to accumulate in vital organs.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features