Chicago Transit Authority Settles with Bus Accident Victim for $6M

The Chicago Transit Authority has reached a $6 million settlement with a woman whose feet were run over by one of its buses.

CTA general counsel Karen Seimetz on May 10 told the transit agency’s board that Amy Koplin had the walk light and was crossing Michigan Avenue in January 2014 when she was struck by a bus making a right turn.

The then 25-year-old Koplin suffered multiple injuries to her feet and has a permanent disability. Her lawsuit against the CTA was scheduled for trial next month but went to mediation, which led to the settlement.

CTA spokeswoman Tammy Chase says the bus driver no longer works for the agency, having been fired for another reason.

