O’Brien Promoted to Controller at Wisconsin’s SECURA Insurance

Appleton, Wisconsin-based SECURA Insurance recently promoted Tim O’Brien to controller from assistant controller.

O’Brien has been with the company for 15 years. He joined SECURA in 2002 as the accounting manager. He has held various roles within the Finance Division including senior financial analyst, and manager of financial planning and analysis. O’Brien came to SECURA from Midwest Security Insurance Companies.

O’Brien is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), and Certified in Financial Management (CFM). He also is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Wisconsin Institute of CPAs, and the Institute of Management Accountants.

Source: SECURA Insurance