Vanessa Kinney, Hylant VP in Columbus, Ohio, Among ’40 Under 40′

Insurance brokerage firm, Hylant, announced that Vanessa Kinney, vice president, employee benefits team leader, is a Columbus Business First “40 Under 40” recipient.

Now in its 25th year, the 40 Under 40 award program honors the best and brightest leaders in Central Ohio for their outstanding career achievements and community contributions. Kinney was nominated by Laura Emberger, Hylant client service associate.

“Vanessa has a drive unlike anyone I’ve known and excels in her role,” Laura said. “Her passion for excellence, ability to solve problems quickly and accurately, willingness to face new challenges and her depth of knowledge make her a true leader and influencer in the industry.”

The 2017 class will be honored at the 25th Annual 40 Under 40 Gala on Thursday, May 25, at Hollywood Casino Columbus.

A 15-year Hylant team member, Kinney has received numerous awards for outstanding service. In addition to her professional responsibilities, she volunteers with several local organizations including the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House and the Salvation Army.

She holds life and health insurance agent licensure with Managed Healthcare Professional (MHP) designation. She is a member of the America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) Association.

Source: Hylant