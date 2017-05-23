State Auto’s Clark Named CEO of GuideOne Insurance

West Des Moines, Iowa-based GuideOne Insurance has named Jessica E. Clark as the company’s new chief executive officer (CEO).

Bringing nearly 20 years of leadership experience in property and casualty insurance, Clark assumes her new role on June 12. She succeeds Jim Wallace, who will retire by the end of 2017 after 16 years in the position.

Since 2009, Clark has been with State Auto Insurance Companies in Columbus, Ohio. She has served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of State Auto’s specialty subsidiary, and senior vice president of specialty. She most recently held the title of senior vice president – commercial and specialty lines, with responsibility for overall strategy, execution and management of the State Auto’s commercial and specialty division.

Prior to joining State Auto, Clark was a member of a three-person team that raised the capital for the formation and start-up operations of Rockhill Holdings, a niche property and casualty business that was purchased by State Auto in 2009. She was also the chief financial officer for Citizens Property Insurance Corp.

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 and serves churches, educational institutions, senior living care centers and nonprofit organizations.

Source: GuideOne Insurance