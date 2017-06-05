Illinois Court Upholds $1.5M Judgment for Six Flags Waterslide Injury

An Illinois appeals court has upheld a $1.5 million judgment against Six Flags Great America for a hand injury a woman suffered on a waterslide.

In her lawsuit in Lake County Circuit Court, Shatoya Meeks claimed that while riding the Wahoo Racer at the Gurnee park’s Hurricane Harbor water park in 2011 she sustained cuts and torn ligaments to her wrist and hands.

Meeks’ attorneys claim park workers operated the slide negligently, failed to warn customers adequately and failed to inspect the ride properly before its operation.

Six Flags attorneys countered Meeks’ negligence contributed to the accident and should have been more attentive.

The Chicago Tribune reports at issue in the appeal was Six Flags’ initial failure to make available for questioning the dispatcher, attendant and inspector of the waterslide. Park officials initially indicated they could not be identified until four days before trial last year.

