H.W. Kaufman Financial Group Acquires Michigan’s Chlystek & White Services

H.W. Kaufman Financial Group has acquired Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Chlystek & White Services (CWS) Inc. – a regional insurance premium audit services company.

CWS will become part of Afirm, Kaufman’s international provider of premium audits, loss control, and risk services. Afirm is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Each of CWS’s 158 employees will be retained by Afirm, including principal shareholder Mark de Waal, who will act as vice president of sales; he will be based in Grand Rapids.

CWS Inc. has served the premium audit needs of commercial lines insurance providers since 1988 with roots to 1968.

In addition to Afirm, Farmington Hills, Mich.-based H.W. Kaufman Financial Group also includes Atain Insurance Companies, Chesterfield Insurance Brokers, Lochain Patrick, Cranbrook Underwriting, Global Excess Partners, Burns & Wilcox, Burns & Wilcox Brokerage, Burns & Wilcox Canada, Burns & Wilcox Re, R.B. Jones, Royal Premium and Minuteman Adjusters.

Source: H.W. Kaufman Financial Group