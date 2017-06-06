MJ Insurance Adds Neal, Gloyeske, Jones in Indianapolis

MJ Insurance recently hired Michaela Neal, Margaret Gloyeske and Jacob Jones in Indianapolis, Ind., where the independent agency is headquartered.

Neal, an intern in the risk management department during the Spring semester, continues on with the MJ team as risk transfer specialist trainee. In her new role, she will be working with the risk transfer team to provide client service support and enhance client relationships through proactive initiatives.

She recently graduated from Butler University with a degree in risk management and management information systems. There, she was a participant in the MJ Insurance Student-Run Captive Program, where she gained hands-on experience by creating and updating insurance financial reports, implementing loss control techniques and underwriting real loss exposures.

Gloyeske will join MJ as a client executive, where she will lead the development and execution of client benefit plan strategies. Gloyeske brings more than 20 years of leadership and business management expertise.

Prior to MJ, she was the director of lawyer and consultant recruiting at Faegre Baker Daniells LLP where she was responsible for recruiting and onboarding experienced attorneys and associates for the law firm.

Jones joins the employee benefits team as a consultant, where he will proactively drive sales and service by providing innovative solutions to client’s benefits and risk management needs.

Previously, Jones worked as a sales consultant at Gregory & Appel Insurance, working with clients of all sizes and industries.

MJ Insurance is a property-casualty and employee benefits agency that, since 1964, has grown from a two-person start-up to an agency with more than 140 employees in both Phoenix and Indianapolis.

Source: MJ Insurance