Seeman Holtz Acquires Wisconsin’s Vincent, Urban, Walker & Assoc.

Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty Inc. has acquired Vincent, Urban, Walker & Associates, an independent insurance agency headquartered in Green Bay, Wis.

Doug Walker and his partners at Vincent, Urban, Walker & Associates have served the Green Bay area and beyond for over 20 years. Their proven success is expected to strengthen Seeman Holtz’s foothold across the nation and to the Midwest.

Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty continues to target high-quality independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth.

Florida-based Seeman Holtz provides comprehensive financial and insurance advice to clients across the country.

Source: Seeman Holtz Property and Casualty Inc.