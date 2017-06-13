Third Person Pleads Guilty in Kansas City Arson, Insurance Fraud Scheme

A Kansas City man has pleaded guilty to participating in a $235,000 arson and insurance fraud conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Joseph Levi Little is the third person to plead guilty in the scheme.

Tina Shonk, of Independence, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison. Roy Thieman, of Kansas City, was sentenced to one year and eight months. Shonk and Thieman were also ordered to pay about $243,000 in restitution and to forfeit about $62,000 to the government.

Prosecutors say in 2014 Shonk obtained renter’s insurance on a Kansas City house she rented. She and her co-conspirators burned the house and she made false claims on the insured property. She gave some of the insurance money to Little and Theiman.

