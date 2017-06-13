Summers Joins Missouri’s Huffman Insurance Group

Huffman Insurance Group, based in Moberly, Mo., has hired Nathan Summers as its newest licensed insurance agent.

Prior to joining Huffman Insurance Group, Summers worked at an insurance company as a multi-line agent. He previously served as senior assistant manager at a financial organization.

Huffman Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency founded in 2015 that specializes in auto, home, life, commercial and farm insurance.

The company is owned by Robert Huffman, who has 10 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Huffman Insurance Group is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of over 100 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Source: Huffman Insurance Group