JLT Re Appoints Guy Carpenter’s Paulsen as Senior VP in Chicago

JLT Re (North America) Inc. (JLT Re), part of the global provider of reinsurance broking and consultancy, has appointed John Paulsen as senior vice president in Chicago, Illinois. He will focus on the continued expansion and development of JLT Re’s regional and national global practices in the Midwest.

Paulsen joins JLT Re with over 15 years of industry experience. Most recently he was at Guy Carpenter, where he was senior vice president and focused on the regional mutual sector for over eight years. Previous to that he worked at Aon Benfield.

He is expected to join JLT Re in the next month, after fulfilling his contractual obligations.

Source: JLT Re