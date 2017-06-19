Michigan’s Amerisure Insurance Names Spaude as VP, Finance

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Amerisure Insurance has promoted Chris Spaude to vice president of finance. In this position, Spaude directly reports to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matt Simon.

Spaude will be responsible for, and collaborate with, Amerisure’s strategic and operational leadership teams and field leadership in identifying and implementing business strategies, executable initiatives and plans, enabling the achievement of corporate strategic and operational targets.

He will also lead the company’s efforts in industry forecasting and external benchmarking, as well as continue to be responsible for the financial planning, analysis and treasury functions.

He has been with Amerisure for 14 years; he joined the company in 2003 as a budget analyst.

Source: Amerisure