Confie Adds Missouri Retail Insurance Locations

Confie, a California-based national provider of personal and commercial lines insurance, has expanded its insurance agency presence in Missouri.

Confie acquired the Rodney D. Young Insurance group’s Missouri retail operations from Loya Insurance Group, which consist of locations in St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield. The acquisition now gives the company 27 locations in the Missouri market.

Confie also announced it has acquired agencies in New York and Arizona.

In less than 10 years since its founding in 2008, Confie has grown organically and through acquisitions to become the nation’s largest privately-held personal lines insurance brokerage.

Established in 2008, Confie is company primarily focused on personal lines and small commercial insurance. Today, Confie has over 750 retail locations and generates annual revenues of approximately $500 million.

Source: Confie