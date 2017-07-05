Haines Family Acquires Marias Technology from Buckeye Insurance

The Haines family has acquired Covington, Ohio-based insurance technology services provider, Marias Technology, from Buckeye State Mutual Insurance Co. The acquisition was effective June 30, 2017.

Members of the Haines family have held roles in senior management of Marias since its founding. The company said an expanding service portfolio and growing client base made the acquisition possible.

Christopher “Chris” Haines will now serve as the company’s president and CEO. He formerly served as executive vice president and chief operating officer. R. Douglas Haines will serve as chairman.

In a media release, Chris Haines said the family “is very grateful for everything Buckeye has done for Marias to get us to this point.”

Marias offers insurance technology services to property/casualty insurance companies and managing general agents. Services range from system testing and implementation, to software hosting and management services, as well as IT management on-demand.

Marias Technology is an Alliance Partner of AAIS, a vendor partner of MSO (the Mutual Service Office Inc.), a member of NAMIC, and a member of IASA. Its hosting environment is Service Organization Controls Report (SOC) 2 Type II compliant.

Buckeye Insurance is based in Piqua, Ohio.

Source: Marias Technology