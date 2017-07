Managing general agency and surplus lines insurance broker, J.M. Wilson, has Brenda Campbell to senior transportation underwriter in its Portage, Michigan, office.

She is responsible for quoting new and renewal transportation risks, and serving independent insurance agents in Michigan.

Campbell started at J.M. Wilson in November 2004, as an underwriting technician, assisting the transportation underwriters. She was promoted to transportation underwriter in 2006.

