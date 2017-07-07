J.M. Wilson Adds Bartolacci as Assistant Fleet Underwriter

Managing general agency and surplus lines insurance broker, J.M. Wilson, has added Ryan Bartolacci as assistant fleet underwriter in its Portage, Michigan, office.

He is responsible for quoting new and renewal fleet transportation accounts, setting up and binding policies, assisting underwriters, and serving independent insurance agents in 21 states.

Bartolacci is a recent graduate from Olivet College where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Insurance and Risk Management. During his studies, he was an intern for J.M. Wilson in the Personal Lines Department. Additionally, he interned with two independent agencies, Gibson in South Bend, Indiana and Russell & Schrader Insurance Agency in Charlotte, Michigan.

Source: J.M. Wilson