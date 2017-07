Koclanes Joins Founders Professional as Wholesale Broker in Chicago

National professional liability and management liability wholesale insurance brokerage, Founders Professional, has added Catherine Koclanes to its team in Chicago, Illinois, as a wholesale broker.

Koclanes will assist Founders’ retail partners in securing coverage for their management liability and professional liability risks.

Prior to joining Founders Professional, Koclanes was a professional liability broker with a wholesale brokerage, in Tampa, Florida, where she focused on securing professional liability insurance across numerous industries. Koclanes has extensive experience with professional liability insurance and will continue to provide Founder’s retail agents with solutions to their complex risks.

Source: Founders Professional