IFG Companies Hires Hoffman as Executive VP, CFO in Chicago

IFG Companies, based in Chicago, has added Joseph P. Hoffmann (Joe) as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Hoffmann, who will be located in IFG’s Chicago office, will report to Christopher Lewis, group president, and will serve as a member of IFG’s executive leadership team.

Hoffmann comes to IFG with over 19 years of demonstrated success in finance roles. He will be responsible for the continued advancement of the IFG finance team, while supporting IFG’s long-term vision to grow book value and optimize risk-adjusted returns through profitable growth.

Most recently with Ryan Specialty Group LLC, Hoffmann, a Certified Public Accountant, began his career at Arthur Andersen LLP in Dallas, Texas. He also has held levels of responsibility in finance positions at KPMG, and Aon PLC.

Founded in 1985, IFG Companies is one of the largest privately held insurance groups in the United States.

IFG’s affiliated insurers include The Burlington Insurance Company, First Financial Insurance Company, Alamance Insurance Company and Guilford Insurance Company. All hold a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from A. M. Best Company.

Source: IFG Companies