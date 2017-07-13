Kansas Insurance Department Distributes $13.1 M to Firefighters Relief Fund

The Kansas Insurance Department is currently making the annual funds distribution to state and local firefighter relief organizations. More than $13.1 million will be distributed among 562 local Firefighters Relief Associations (FRAs) across the state.

“This fund assists firefighters and their families when an accident or death occurs in the line of duty,” said Commissioner of Insurance Ken Selzer.

The money is generated by a 2 percent tax paid by insurance companies on fire and lightning insurance premiums written in Kansas for the previous calendar year. It is collected by the department, on behalf of the Kansas Firefighter Relief Act, and passed on to the FRAs, as required by Kansas law. The funds are disbursed electronically.

“The local association funds are used for purchasing accident and health, disability, and life insurance premiums to assist firefighters and their families,” said John Boyd, FRA administrator for the department.

Also, the Kansas State Firefighters Association will receive $497,094 for education and research purposes and for funding the state association’s death benefit fund. These funds also come from the generated premium tax.

Of the state association total, $397,094 is earmarked for educational purposes and research into fire prevention and firefighting, and $100,000 is used to replenish the death benefit fund.

Source: Kansas Insurance Department