Varanese Joins Alliant’s Employee Benefits Team in Ohio

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Alliant Insurance Services Inc. has added Jennifer Varanese as vice president within the company’s Employee Benefits Group in the Columbus, Ohio.

Varanese joins Alliant with extensive experience across all facets of employee benefits. She also holds licenses in life, health, annuities, and property and casualty insurance and is highly regarded for her leadership and complex problem-solving skills.

Prior to joining Alliant, Varanese was executive vice president with one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage firms. There, she spearheaded the restructuring of the company’s Human Capital Practice in Columbus and oversaw an extensive portfolio of large-to-midsized clients hailing from the retail, nonprofit, healthcare, legal, and manufacturing industries.

Source: Alliant Insurance Services