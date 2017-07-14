Iowa’s Holmes Murphy: Responsible Time Off Policy a Success

For the past year, Des Moines, Iowa-based Holmes Murphy team members across the nation have overwhelmingly embraced the independent insurance brokerage’s Responsible Time Off program.

Holmes Murphy said it began a redesigned, more flexible time off practice for exempt employees on July 1, 2016, with positive results across the board.

Responsible Time Off (RTO) is a paid leave program that affords exempt employees from all 12 Holmes Murphy locations the flexibility to balance work and personal life. Employees are expected and encouraged to take time away from work when they need it, and the amount of time an employee has to take off is no longer specified. Rather, time off is available when necessary for employees to operate at their highest level while providing the best service to clients.

“As a company, we strive to be on the leading edge of the industry both in our services and company culture,” Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO Dan Keough said in the company’s announcement. “As such, we recognized Responsible Time Off as an innovative, cutting-edge benefit that allows us to continue supporting a culture of mutual trust and empowerment. It has allowed us to continue our focus on productivity and results for our clients and away from the hours spent at work.”

Following implementation, Holmes Murphy has been approached by several employers asking how it works and what it takes to make Responsible Time Off a successful program.

In addition to rolling out RTO, Holmes Murphy implemented several enhanced work/life integration programs for all employees. These new benefits include Parental Leave, an enriched short-term disability plan; “Celebrate” your day off for an employee’s birthday; and Volunteer Time Off for employees to dedicate paid work days to the causes they care about most.

The company’s RTO program further aligns Holmes Murphy’s sales and service career positions and the important role they play in the organization, as the sales operations have already had this type of flexibility in their roles.

“Holmes Murphy has always been known for our great customer service and our ‘putting clients first’ philosophy,” Keough said. “This new policy is just one more way we’re ensuring our employees are at their best so we can continue to deliver top-notch service to our clients.”

In addition to Des Moines, Holmes Murphy has offices in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company has about 750 employees.

Source: Holmes Murphy