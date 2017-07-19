JenCap Holdings Acquiring Michigan’s Special Risks Facilities

JenCap Holdings LLC has agreed to acquire privately held Special Risks Facilities Inc., an MGA/contract binding authority and wholesale insurance brokerage firm based in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Special Risks was formed in 1971 and has been led by Jack Klebba and Randy Kaszeta. The company has an additional office in Peoria, Arizona.

JenCap Holdings (JCH) was formed in March 2016 by The Carlyle Group and JCH management to consolidate specialty insurance distribution businesses, including managing general agents, program managers and transactional wholesale brokers.

The acquisition of Special Risks (SRF) is the fifth such transaction by JCH, which is headquartered in New York.

JenCap Holdings is a consolidator of specialty insurance distribution and program management businesses, including managing general agencies, specialty program underwriters, transactional wholesale brokers and captive managers.

Source: JenCap Holdings LLC