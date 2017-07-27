Wisconsin’s United Heartland Names 3 Top Territory Agencies

New Berlin, Wis.-based workers’ compensation insurance company, United Heartland, has announced its top territory insurance agencies for 2016.

United Heartland’s three 2016 Agency of the Territory winners: TIS Insurance Services Inc. – Knoxville, Tenn.; MJ Insurance Inc. – Indianapolis, Ind.; and Holmes Murphy & Associates (HMA) – Kansas City, Mo. M3 Insurance of Madison, Wis., previously was named United Heartland’s Agency of the Year.

“These agencies support United Heartland’s high-touch customer service approach to workers’ compensation and are valued partners with our organization,” United Heartland President Steve Cooper said in the company’s announcement. “We truly value the strong relationship we have had with these key agency partners and are honored to recognize them as United Heartland’s top regional agencies in 2016.”

Leading agency partners exhibit outstanding written premium, strong customer retention and a healthy cumulative loss ratio.

Earlier this year, United Heartland announced that it will begin offering workers’ compensation insurance in Oklahoma. It currently markets its products in 17 core states.

United Heartland is the marketing name for United Wisconsin Insurance Company, a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

Source: United Heartland