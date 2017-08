Leavitt Recreation & Hospitality Insurance (LRHI) in Sturgis, S.D., has promoted Nick Spencer to insurance agent; he specializes in home and auto insurance for individuals and families.

Spencer has been working for LRHI for more than a year and moved from the marketing department into the personal insurance unit.

Prior to insurance, he served in the military police for the South Dakota Army National Guard.

LRHI is part of Leavitt Group.

Source: LRHI