JLT Specialty USA Adds O’Brian as Executive VP in Chicago

Chicago-based insurance and reinsurance services company, JLT Specialty USA, a U.S. subsidiary of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc. (JLT), has appointed Michael O’Brien as executive vice president.

O’Brien will join JLT’s Chicago office and lead business development efforts in the Midwest. His hire is a continuation of JLT’s growth strategy and expansion plans in the U.S. around key industries and product specialties.

O’Brien brings to JLT more than 20 years of business experience focused on serving clients. O’Brien has spent the past 11 years in insurance brokerage, most recently with Aon serving as Managing Director. There he excelled at business development for all areas of corporate insurance as well as health and benefits across all industries, geographies and financial size.

His sectors of specialization include: public sector, construction, real estate, technology and private equity – mergers &acquisitions; including transactional liability insurance.